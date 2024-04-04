German Defence Minister considers plan to establish military aid fund for Ukraine worthy of attention

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has welcomed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to establish a €100 billion military support fund for Ukraine.

Source: n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius described the proposal to establish a NATO fund of €100 billion for military assistance to Ukraine as "noteworthy."

Quote: "Everything that helps Ukraine makes sense," the German minister said.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of avoiding duplicative responsibilities.

Furthermore, Pistorius reiterated the importance of accounting for previous national contributions to Ukraine.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies must ensure long-term support for Ukraine amid discussions on the €100 billion fund.

Later, Stoltenberg explained that discussions on setting up the new multi-year fund to support Ukraine are underway and being held jointly with Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba doubts that Stoltenberg's idea can be implemented "in the current financial model".

