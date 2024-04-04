All Sections
German Defence Minister considers plan to establish military aid fund for Ukraine worthy of attention

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 4 April 2024, 21:14
German Defence Minister considers plan to establish military aid fund for Ukraine worthy of attention
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has welcomed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to establish a €100 billion military support fund for Ukraine.

Source: n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius described the proposal to establish a NATO fund of €100 billion for military assistance to Ukraine as "noteworthy."

Quote: "Everything that helps Ukraine makes sense," the German minister said.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of avoiding duplicative responsibilities.

Furthermore, Pistorius reiterated the importance of accounting for previous national contributions to Ukraine.

Background:

