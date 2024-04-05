Russians attack Pokrovsk: five wounded, including child – photo

Russians attacked the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 4-5 April, wounding five people, including a 14-year-old boy.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office in Telegram

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The enemy wounded five civilians in Pokrovsk, including a 14-year-old boy."

All Photos: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians attacked Pokrovsk at around 03:00, targeting private residential buildings.

As a result of the attack, four family members who were in one of the houses were injured: a 70-year-old grandfather and 65-year-old grandmother, as well as their 46-year-old daughter and her 14-year-old son. Another resident, 65, was also injured in the explosions.

The injured were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries, abrasions and concussion.

