Ukraine brings back 3 more children from temporarily occupied territories in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 April 2024, 12:42
Photo: Getty Images

Three more children have been brought back to Ukraine from the part of Kherson Oblast that is temporarily occupied by Russian forces; they are now in safety.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 16-year-old girl, an orphan, was brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory. In addition, there is an 18-year-old boy and a girl without parental care."

Details: Prokudin stated that these Ukrainian children could not bear the horrors of the Russian occupation and therefore resolved to flee.

Another family joined them on their departure: a mother with her two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. The Russians demanded that children attend so-called Russian educational institutions.

Prokudin stated that everyone who managed to escape the occupation is in a safe environment and that doctors and psychologists are currently working with them.

Previously: On 4 April, four more children were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast: a 14-year-old disabled girl, a 12-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys.

