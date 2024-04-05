Ukraine brings back 3 more children from temporarily occupied territories in Kherson Oblast

Three more children have been brought back to Ukraine from the part of Kherson Oblast that is temporarily occupied by Russian forces; they are now in safety.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 16-year-old girl, an orphan, was brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory. In addition, there is an 18-year-old boy and a girl without parental care."

Details: Prokudin stated that these Ukrainian children could not bear the horrors of the Russian occupation and therefore resolved to flee.

Another family joined them on their departure: a mother with her two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. The Russians demanded that children attend so-called Russian educational institutions.

Prokudin stated that everyone who managed to escape the occupation is in a safe environment and that doctors and psychologists are currently working with them.

Previously: On 4 April, four more children were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast: a 14-year-old disabled girl, a 12-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys.

