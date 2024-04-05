All Sections
Zelenskyy visits fortifications in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 18:30
Zelenskyy in Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the construction of fortifications in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: address of Zelenskyy, website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy inspected constructions made of reinforced concrete, as well as trenches for soldiers and armoured personnel carriers, dugouts, firing positions, and an anti-tank ditch.

Zelenskyy heard a report on the construction of three lines of defence in the region. Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, stated that capital fortification is expanding in the region. Specifically, a non-explosive obstacle course, minefields and an extensive network of strongholds were established all along the Ukrainian border with Russia.

 
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the construction of fortifications in Chernihiv Oblast
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote by Zelenskyy: "Chernihiv Oblast is sticking to the schedule. I heard the reports by military and security leadership of the regions on the defence issues, killing of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, counteracting the attacks. The problems are the same in all border regions: constant Russian pressure, attacks, terror.

The Russians launched 15,000 projectiles on 15,000 residents of border hromadas of Chernihiv Oblast which are constantly being attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. They have no mercy. They are basically trying to reach every single person – they want to destroy all forms of life here."

