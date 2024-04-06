NATO Secretary General says Ukraine will have to decide which compromises it will accept in war with Russia – BBC

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Ukraine will have to decide which compromises it is ready to accept in the war with the Russian Federation.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with BBC to be broadcast on Sunday, 7 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Although Stoltenberg said that military support is critically important to enable Ukraine to repel Russian forces and force Russian leader Vladimir Putin to give up his goals of occupation, he suggested that Ukraine might also have to make concessions.

"At the end of the day, it has to be Ukraine that decides what kind of compromises they're willing to do, we need to enable them to be in a position where they actually achieve an acceptable result around the negotiating table," Stoltenberg said.

He said he was not calling for Ukraine to offer concessions now, and added that "real peace" would be achievable when "Ukraine prevails".

Stoltenberg also said that there is an "authoritarian" alliance between the Russian Federation, China, Iran and North Korea, with each country giving practical support to the others and all four growing "more and more aligned".

"China is propping up the Russian war economy, delivering key parts to the defence industry, and in return, Moscow is mortgaging its future to Beijing," Stoltenberg said.

Background:

On 4 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he believes there are two scenarios for how combat action in Ukraine could unfold, depending on whether the NATO allies are able to unite to help Kyiv.

"One is that NATO allies are able to mobilise more support, and that Ukraine is able to regain more territory. The other scenario is that we are not able to do so, and there is a real threat that Russia will capture even more territories and we will be in an even more dangerous position," Stoltenberg said then.

However, intelligence data obtained by NATO casts doubt on the ability of Russian forces to launch a large-scale offensive any time soon.

