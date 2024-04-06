All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian recruits Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories for war in Africa

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 01:26
Russian recruits Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories for war in Africa
Photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

The Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC) has launched a large-scale recruitment of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories for the war in Africa. 

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Details: These are men aged 22 to 50. If they sign a six-month contract, they are promised a salary of 240,000 roubles (about US$2,600). In addition to taking part in combat actions, they will have to work in the mining industry.

Advertisement:

Wagner personnel were deployed to Africa back in 2017. They justified their presence there with a "sincere" desire to fight American influence on the continent. 

Russia is known for its constant wars in many countries around the world and for violating international humanitarian law, which does not allow the recruitment of local people into militant groups.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaAfricaoccupation
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Russia
Dam bursts in Russian city of Orsk, several thousands of houses at risk – video, photo
Russian diesel fuel exports to other countries are up by almost 40%
Drones of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Armed Forces strike 3 air bases in Russia, destroying and damaging aircraft
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: