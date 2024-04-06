Russian recruits Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories for war in Africa

The Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC) has launched a large-scale recruitment of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories for the war in Africa.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: These are men aged 22 to 50. If they sign a six-month contract, they are promised a salary of 240,000 roubles (about US$2,600). In addition to taking part in combat actions, they will have to work in the mining industry.

Wagner personnel were deployed to Africa back in 2017. They justified their presence there with a "sincere" desire to fight American influence on the continent.

Russia is known for its constant wars in many countries around the world and for violating international humanitarian law, which does not allow the recruitment of local people into militant groups.

