Russia loses over 200 pieces of equipment and almost 800 soldiers

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians lost 790 people and dozens of pieces of various equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

446,690 (+790) military personnel;

7,057 (+24) tanks;

13,497 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;

11,262 (+41) artillery systems;

1,032 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

749 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,895 (+48) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,060 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,992 (+70) vehicles and tankers;

1,854 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

