Russia loses over 200 pieces of equipment and almost 800 soldiers
Saturday, 6 April 2024, 08:24
The Russians lost 790 people and dozens of pieces of various equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 446,690 (+790) military personnel;
- 7,057 (+24) tanks;
- 13,497 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,262 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,032 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 749 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,895 (+48) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,060 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,992 (+70) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,854 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
