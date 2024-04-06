All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 28 Shahed attack drones and 3 cruise missiles

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 08:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 28 Shahed attack drones and 3 cruise missiles
Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs and 6 missiles of various types on the night of 5-6 April. Air defence assets and personnel shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Russians used three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft from Russia’s Saratov Oblast, and one Kalibr cruise missile launched from the Black Sea. 

As a result of the air defence systems’ combat efforts, the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Subjects: air defencewarmissile strike
Advertisement: