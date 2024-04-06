Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress in Chernihiv Oblast on Friday (5 April).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram on Saturday (6 April); Ukrainian president’s website

Quote: "I met with a delegation of the US Congress representing both parties, both houses of Congress.

It is essential that our partners personally see what is happening in Ukraine, in our regions that are under fire from Russian terrorists and have survived the Russian occupation. I met with the congressmen yesterday in Chernihiv Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy briefed the members of Congress on the situation on the battlefield, the priority needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the scale of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"I emphasised that it is vital that the US Congress adopt a decision on further support for our country as soon as possible, on an appropriate package to protect us from Russian terror and for our further intense actions. This is what will definitely strengthen Ukraine and [improve our] life in general," the president said.

The president's website reported that the delegation included Republican Senator Joni Ernst, Democratic House members Wiley Nickel, Tom Suozzi, Mike Quigley, and Republican members Ashley Ginson and Chuck Edwards.

Zelenskyy noted that the delegation had seen the consequences of the Russian aggression in the village of Yahidne with their own eyes.

