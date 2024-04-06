All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 April 2024, 17:08
Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress in Chernihiv Oblast on Friday (5 April).

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram on Saturday (6 April); Ukrainian president’s website

зустріч Зеленського з представниками Конгресу США, фото ОП
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "I met with a delegation of the US Congress representing both parties, both houses of Congress.

Advertisement:

It is essential that our partners personally see what is happening in Ukraine, in our regions that are under fire from Russian terrorists and have survived the Russian occupation. I met with the congressmen yesterday in Chernihiv Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy briefed the members of Congress on the situation on the battlefield, the priority needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the scale of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

 
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"I emphasised that it is vital that the US Congress adopt a decision on further support for our country as soon as possible, on an appropriate package to protect us from Russian terror and for our further intense actions. This is what will definitely strengthen Ukraine and [improve our] life in general," the president said.

The president's website reported that the delegation included Republican Senator Joni Ernst, Democratic House members Wiley Nickel, Tom Suozzi, Mike Quigley, and Republican members Ashley Ginson and Chuck Edwards.

Zelenskyy noted that the delegation had seen the consequences of the Russian aggression in the village of Yahidne with their own eyes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyUSAChernihiv Oblastaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy vows more drones this year and emphasises their effectiveness
Zelenskyy visits fortifications in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
Zelenskyy's former business partner Borys Shefir admits that he wants friendship with Russia and loves its culture
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: