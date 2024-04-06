All Sections
Zelenskyy vows more drones this year and emphasises their effectiveness

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 15:57
Ukrainian solder with drone. Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that drones are instrumental in destroying Russia's potential and that Ukraine will have more UAVs by the end of the year.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukrainian drones. They crush the invaders, protect the lives of our soldiers on the front line and help Ukraine degrade Russia's war potential.

Our drones have proven in the sky and at sea that Ukrainian power can defeat Russian evil.

There will be more Ukrainian drones this year."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to everyone who supplies drones, trains operators and those who fly them.

Background:

Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy visits fortifications in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
Zelenskyy's former business partner Borys Shefir admits that he wants friendship with Russia and loves its culture
Zelenskyy: Strengthening Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts' air defence is urgent – video
