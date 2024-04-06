Zelenskyy vows more drones this year and emphasises their effectiveness
Saturday, 6 April 2024, 15:57
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that drones are instrumental in destroying Russia's potential and that Ukraine will have more UAVs by the end of the year.
Source: Zelenskyy on social media
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukrainian drones. They crush the invaders, protect the lives of our soldiers on the front line and help Ukraine degrade Russia's war potential.
Our drones have proven in the sky and at sea that Ukrainian power can defeat Russian evil.
There will be more Ukrainian drones this year."
Details: Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to everyone who supplies drones, trains operators and those who fly them.
Background:
- Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk has posted a video showing the combat capabilities of mobile fire groups in Kherson Oblast, which shot down six Russian kamikaze drones on the night of 5-6 April.
- On the night of 5-6 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs and six missiles of various types. Air defence assets and personnel shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.
