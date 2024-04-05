All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service's drones attack Russian airfield, damaging 6 aircraft

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 April 2024, 11:16
Ukrainian Security Service's drones attack Russian airfield, damaging 6 aircraft
The attack on the Morozovsk airfield in Russia has been carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the units of the Defence Forces; an Ukrainska Pravda source said that at least six aircraft were destroyed.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The source said that Su-34 frontline bombers and Su-27 fighters were stationed at the airfield. These aircraft are used by Russia to drop glide bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and frontline Ukrainian settlements.

Quote from the source: "At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were heavily damaged. In addition to the equipment, about 20 Russian military personnel became cargo 200 (were killed – ed.) or cargo 300 (injured)."

Background: Russian local authorities stated that Ukrainian drones attacked the Morozovsk military airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 4-5 April. 

Witnesses reported numerous drones and counted more than 60 explosions. Several districts had beet cut off from the power grid after it.

