Three people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight
Sunday, 7 April 2024, 08:51
Three people were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 6-7 April.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones at 00:50, damaging a private house.
A man, 62, was injured, sustaining shrapnel injuries.
Two more people, a 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, were treated on the spot.
In addition, Russian Shahed loitering munitions struck Lozova and Kharkiv districts at 01:40.
There were no fatalities.
