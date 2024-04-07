Three people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 6-7 April.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones at 00:50, damaging a private house.

A man, 62, was injured, sustaining shrapnel injuries.

Two more people, a 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, were treated on the spot.

In addition, Russian Shahed loitering munitions struck Lozova and Kharkiv districts at 01:40.

There were no fatalities.

