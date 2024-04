Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported that a Russian Shahed loitering munition hit a private house on the night of 6-7 April.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv is currently repelling an enemy drone attack. One of the UAVs has struck a private house. A fire has started. Information about casualties is currently being gathered."

