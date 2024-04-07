All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldovan PM slams recent "drone attack" in Transnistria as provocation

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 7 April 2024, 10:55
Moldovan PM slams recent drone attack in Transnistria as provocation
Dorin Recean. Recean on Twitter (X)

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has branded the reports by the authorities of unrecognised Transnistria about a recent "drone attack" on a military unit as another provocation [Transnistria is an unrecognised breakaway state, internationally considered to be part of Moldova – ed.].

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, citing Recean, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Recean stressed that this is "another typical provocation" that "can no longer cause panic or fear" in society.

Advertisement:

"We are facing another typical provocation. Let's pay attention to the reaction of society, which is already aware of the reality. These provocations can no longer cause panic or fear," the Moldovan prime minister said, noting that Russia supports such provocations.

Background:

  • Earlier on Friday, the so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria claimed that a drone had supposedly attacked a military unit in the region.
  • In response, Moldova's Reintegration Bureau emphasised that it was analysing all images and information and that "a series of provocations are ongoing in the region to attract attention".
  • On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol. Transnistrian media claimed that the explosion resulted from a UAV attack.
  • However, the Moldovan authorities analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video of the "terrorist attack" contained obvious elements of video editing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: