Moldovan PM slams recent "drone attack" in Transnistria as provocation

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has branded the reports by the authorities of unrecognised Transnistria about a recent "drone attack" on a military unit as another provocation [Transnistria is an unrecognised breakaway state, internationally considered to be part of Moldova – ed.].

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, citing Recean, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Recean stressed that this is "another typical provocation" that "can no longer cause panic or fear" in society.

"We are facing another typical provocation. Let's pay attention to the reaction of society, which is already aware of the reality. These provocations can no longer cause panic or fear," the Moldovan prime minister said, noting that Russia supports such provocations.

Background:

Earlier on Friday, the so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria claimed that a drone had supposedly attacked a military unit in the region.

In response, Moldova's Reintegration Bureau emphasised that it was analysing all images and information and that "a series of provocations are ongoing in the region to attract attention".

On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol. Transnistrian media claimed that the explosion resulted from a UAV attack.

However, the Moldovan authorities analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video of the "terrorist attack" contained obvious elements of video editing.

