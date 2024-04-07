All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US concerned that North Korea is getting rare chance to test its weaponry in combat in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 13:00
US concerned that North Korea is getting rare chance to test its weaponry in combat in Ukraine
Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles. Stock photo: Defence Security Asia

Moscow's use of North Korean missiles in its attacks on Ukraine gives Pyongyang a unique chance to put its weapons to the test in combat and learn lessons that could improve their effectiveness.

Source: Bloomberg, citing US General Charles Flynn, Commander of the US Pacific Army, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian strikes on Ukraine provide North Korea with valuable information on technical issues, procedures and the munitions themselves.

Advertisement:

"I don’t believe that in my recent memory that the North Korean military has had a battlefield laboratory quite like the Russians are affording them to have in Ukraine," General Charles Flynn said during a visit to the large US Army garrison at Humphreys, roughly 80 kilometres south of Seoul.

The general stressed that the US will monitor the situation closely.

Flynn explained that a huge concern for him and others is that North Korea could learn something about its weapons that it would not have had access to in the absence of a war such as the one in Ukraine.

North Korea has been accused of providing Russia with advanced nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that are easily concealable, swiftly deployable, and challenging to intercept.

Images provided to Bloomberg by the US indicate that the missiles in question are Hwasong-11s, a broad class of short-range ballistic missiles that can strike targets reliably with high accuracy.

They have a range of 380 to 800 kilometres and extend the range of weapons that Russian leader Vladimir Putin can employ against Ukraine.

Background:

  • Russia stepped up cooperation with North Korea after the former's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Pyongyang is known to have handed over artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Moscow, which have been used to strike Ukrainian cities.
  • The United States has indicated that the nature of the security threat posed by North Korea could change "drastically" in the next decade as a result of its cooperation with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USANorth Koreaweaponswar
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
USA
Zelenskyy: We hope for US help, but we'd agree to a loan
Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office denies reports of prosecutor general's over 100 days of official trips
RECENT NEWS
08:41
Russian attack on Mykolaiv: injured man dies in hospital
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
All News
Advertisement: