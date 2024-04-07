All Sections
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia a big win for advocates of peace
Peter Pellegrini on the right. Stock photo: Pellegrini on Twitter (X)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulated newly-elected Slovak President Peter Pellegrini on his victory. Pellegrini is a coalition partner of the anti-Ukrainian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Source: European Pravda, Viktor Orbán on Twitter (X)

Details: Orbán expressed "heartfelt congratulations" to Pellegrini on his victory in the presidential elections in Slovakia on Saturday.

"A big win for the people of Slovakia and a big win for the advocates of peace all around Europe!" Orbán wrote.

In the second round of the Slovak presidential elections, Pellegrini defeated Ivan Korčok, a pro-Western diplomat and pro-Ukrainian former foreign minister, with 53.12% of the votes.

After Pellegrini's victory, Fico and his allies will consolidate power and control the parliament, government, and presidential office of Slovakia.

After the current Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová resigns in June, Slovakia will no longer have any high-ranking official who unreservedly supports military assistance for Kyiv and its efforts in defending itself against Russian aggression.

Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico oppose weapons support for Ukraine and instead advocate for negotiations with Russia as a way to resolve the war. 

In the first round of elections, Pellegrini came in second, while Korcok came in first. However, research data published just days before the second round predicted Pellegrini's victory.

Subjects: OrbanSlovakiaRussia
