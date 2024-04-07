Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief, has said Ukraine expects Russia to intensify its offensive in late spring and early summer, primarily near Donetsk.

Source: Budanov in an interview with the German TV channels ARD and DW

Quote from Budanov: "They (Russian Armed Forces – ed.) will push a little bit towards Chasovyi Yar.

They will be moving towards the town of Pokrovsk, the strategic front of Pokrovsk".

Details: At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief believes that there will be no significant changes on the front line before the start of the expected Russian offensive. "The situation is quite difficult, but everything is under control," he assured.

Unlike many military experts who hold a different view, Budanov does not rule out a Ukrainian offensive this year.

However, he did not elaborate on this topic, saying that the responsibility for this matter falls to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Budanov, Ukraine now needs additional supplies of artillery systems and additional ammunition.

