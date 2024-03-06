Ground Forces Commander predicts Ukraine will seize initiative at contact line this year

Ukraine is stabilising the contact line and will begin preparing for counter-offensive actions to seize the initiative, Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, has said.

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Pavliuk described the situation on the battlefield as difficult, but controlled. Russia is trying to occupy as much Ukrainian territory as possible before the Russian presidential elections in March, so "everything possible and impossible" is being thrown at the offensive.

Pavliuk noted that judging by the numbers of soldiers estimated to have been killed and captured, it can be assumed that the Russians are throwing newly mobilised servicemen at the contact line without any training. They are given only a short briefing and thrown into battle – all in order to seize the initiative.

Quote: "Our task is to stabilise the contact line, kill as many as possible, which we are doing, and regroup as much as possible in order to withdraw units in need of replenishment and recovery [and move them] to the training grounds, so that we can establish an attack group and conduct counter-offensive operations this year. We are succeeding, and the situation is stabilising."

Details: Pavliuk said there are still several hot spots where the Russians are concentrating their forces: Avdiivka, the Chasiv Yar area, and the Terny area towards Lyman.

Quote: "There is very fierce fighting there every day, but our guys are holding on. They are holding on quite confidently – the enemy's losses are huge. I think we will stabilise the situation soon and will do everything possible to prepare the troops to move towards more active operations and seize the initiative."

Background:

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced on 13 February that Ukraine had moved from offensive actions to a defensive operation.

