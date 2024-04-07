All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 April 2024, 16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has said he supports the Pope’s call for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, but he believes that Russia will not agree to this.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with ARD, a German TV channel

Quote from Budanov: "I’m entirely in favour of this. Let’s do it. There’s just one minor difficulty: we have to convince Russia."

Details: ARD reminded viewers that Budanov has been involved as a representative of Ukraine in prisoner swap negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He has yet to see any interest from Russia in a general exchange of all prisoners.

Budanov also told ARD that Türkiye is no longer the main intermediary in talks on prisoner swaps; the United Arab Emirates has taken its place. 

Previously: During his Easter message on Sunday, 31 March, Pope Francis expressed his "hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: for the sake of all".

