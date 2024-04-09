All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians tried to shoot down a low-flying target in Sevastopol

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 9 April 2024, 02:36
Russians tried to shoot down a low-flying target in Sevastopol
Sevastopol. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions occurred in Sevastopol on the night of 8-9 April. 

Source: local Telegram channels; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Russian propaganda media, citing the local authorities in occupied Crimea, wrote that in Sevastopol, "a system for the automatic destruction of a low-flying target over the sea area responded, and the city's infrastructure was allegedly not damaged."

Advertisement:

Before the explosion, the Russian social media wrote that an air-raid warning was issued in Crimea.

The explosion was so loud that residents of Yevpatoriia heard it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CrimeaSevastopolexplosion
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Crimea
UK intelligence says Ukraine's strikes on occupied Sevastopol likely led to Russia shooting down its own warplane
"Freedom and Democracy". Towards the future we deserve
Ukrainian intelligence preparing to destroy Crimean Bridge in first half of 2024 – The Guardian
RECENT NEWS
18:49
Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings
17:41
2,000 elderly people known to be victims of enforced disappearance – Defence Intelligence
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
All News
Advertisement: