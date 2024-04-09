Russians tried to shoot down a low-flying target in Sevastopol
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 02:36
Explosions occurred in Sevastopol on the night of 8-9 April.
Source: local Telegram channels; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet
Details: Russian propaganda media, citing the local authorities in occupied Crimea, wrote that in Sevastopol, "a system for the automatic destruction of a low-flying target over the sea area responded, and the city's infrastructure was allegedly not damaged."
Advertisement:
Before the explosion, the Russian social media wrote that an air-raid warning was issued in Crimea.
The explosion was so loud that residents of Yevpatoriia heard it.
Support UP or become our patron!