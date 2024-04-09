Russians tried to shoot down a low-flying target in Sevastopol

Explosions occurred in Sevastopol on the night of 8-9 April.

Source: local Telegram channels; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Russian propaganda media, citing the local authorities in occupied Crimea, wrote that in Sevastopol, "a system for the automatic destruction of a low-flying target over the sea area responded, and the city's infrastructure was allegedly not damaged."

Before the explosion, the Russian social media wrote that an air-raid warning was issued in Crimea.

The explosion was so loud that residents of Yevpatoriia heard it.

