UK intelligence explains why Russia loses "prestigious" missiles during launches in Ukraine

UK intelligence believes that due to sanctions and haste, Russia faces problems with the production of serviceable air-launched missiles AS-23a KODIAK (also known as Kh-101 and Kh-102), which it uses in attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Details: UK intelligence drew attention to photos from open sources taken on 31 March 2024, which show the missile wreckage that fell in a field in Saratov Oblast in the south of the Russian Federation, which, according to UK analysts, turned out to be the wreckage of a Kh-101 or a Kh-102 missile.

Quote: "It is highly likely the debris was the result of a malfunction of a KODIAK missile that was launched towards Ukraine earlier that morning."

More details: The UK Defence Ministry recalled that Engels Airfield is located in Saratov Oblast, where several bomber strikes of Russian strategic aviation are based.

Quote: "The highly likely malfunction of such a prestigious missile indicates issues in its production, likely impacted by sanctions and being rushed to meet the demands of the conflict."

In early reports, UK intelligence reported that due to the Ukrainian attacks on Sevastopol on 28 March, Russia could shoot down its own Su-27 fighter, an incident reported by one of the Crimean Telegram channels.

Before that, the UK intelligence told how sanctions violate the supply of key components for the Russian defence industry.

Also, UK intelligence noted that the average daily losses of Russian troops on the battlefield in Ukraine decreased during March, which corresponds to a smaller number of registered attacks over the past month.

