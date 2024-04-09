All Sections
Ukrainian drones attack aviation training centre in Russia – video

Iryna Balachuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 April 2024, 09:48
Russia’s city of Borisoglebsk located 500 kilometers from Ukrainian border. Screenshot: Google Maps

Two drones attacked the Borisoglebsk Aviation Training Centre in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 8-9 April.  Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence say this was an operation undertaken by Ukrainian defence intelligence.

Source: Governor of Voronezh Oblast Alexander Gusiev; Russian Telegram channels; Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote from Gusiev: "On-duty air defence forces and electronic warfare assets detected and destroyed an aircraft-type UAV in Voronezh Oblast. Preliminary information indicates that no one was injured. We’re finding out what the aftermath [of the attack] is on the ground."

Details: Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels shared videos of the attack and reported that two drones struck the Chkalov Aviation Training Centre in Borisoglebsk.

Baza reported that the first drone crashed into the facade of the building at the fourth-floor level at around 03:00 on 9 April. An hour later, the second drone struck the same place. Astra wrote that both drones detonated.

Sources in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence told Ukrainska Pravda that this was an operation undertaken by Ukrainian defence intelligence. Preliminary reports suggest that the main production facility of the training centre was struck.

One source told Ukrainska Pravda that Russia’s claims that its air defence shot down the Ukrainian drones is false.

Read more: "The burning shall continue": What lies behind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries, and how have they impacted the Kremlin?

