Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Polish law enforcers conduct raids and gather evidence of abuse in weapons procurement – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Roman RomaniukTuesday, 9 April 2024, 11:47
Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Polish law enforcers conduct raids and gather evidence of abuse in weapons procurement – photo
Photo: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Polish law enforcement officers have conducted searches in Ukraine and Poland as part of a case regarding possible weapon procurement at inflated prices from April 2022 to February 2023.

Source: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) press service 

Quote: "Searches were conducted in Ukraine and Poland on 9 April 2024 as part of a case regarding possible weapon procurement at inflated prices from April 2022 to February 2023."

Details: The NABU reported that investigative actions aimed to examine the supply chain of foreign weapons and verify information about possible artificial inflation of their cost through the involvement of intermediary companies registered outside of Ukraine. 

 
Photo: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

The NABU stated that detectives will use the collected evidence to provide a legal assessment of the officials' actions. They noted that the investigation is ongoing. 

 
Photo: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

The searches were conducted thanks to the cooperation between NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) with Ukraine's Defence Ministry and the Department for Combating Criminal Terror and Murder of the Capital Police Department of the Republic of Poland within the mechanism of international legal assistance.

Subjects: PolandUkraineweaponswar
