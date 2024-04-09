Russian forces shell Chernihiv Oblast, killing a woman
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 16:51
Russian forces shelled the city of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast on 9 April, killing a woman.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Chaus said that Russian forces deployed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to attack the city of Semenivka.
Quote from Chaus: "One woman has been reported dead."
