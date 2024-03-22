Russian troops hit minibus in Chernihiv Oblast and strike Kherson Oblast, causing fatality and injuries – photo

Russian forces attacked the village of Zmiivka (Kherson Oblast) on the morning of 22 March, claiming the life of a man, 57. The Russians also hit a minibus carrying civilians in Chernihiv Oblast on the afternoon of 22 March, leaving three people injured.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement:

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian invaders attacked the village of Zmiivka in Beryslav district [Kherson Oblast] this morning. A local resident, 57, came under fire."

Details: Prokudin added that the man had sustained fatal injuries.

Chernihiv Oblast

Quote from Chaus: "An enemy drone hit a minibus carrying civilians in Novhorod-Siverskyi district [Chernihiv Oblast] at around 13:40 today."

Details: Chaus noted that, based on early reports, three people had been injured.

The official also reported three explosions during the air raid. He said Russian aircraft dropped three guided bomb units (GBUs) on the town of Semenivka bordering Russia.

Updated: Ukraine's National Police reported that Russian troops used three guided bomb units to attack the centre of Semenivka (Chernihiv Oblast).

Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

An arts centre was severely damaged.

Early reports indicated that a civilian man had been injured and hospitalised. Another injured person refused to be hospitalised.

Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Law enforcement officers are documenting the damage to civilian infrastructure and surrounding buildings, recording the aftermath of the Russian terror against civilians.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!