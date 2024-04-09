All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US supplies Ukraine with intercepted weapons meant for Yemen Houthis

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 9 April 2024, 18:04
US supplies Ukraine with intercepted weapons meant for Yemen Houthis
Photo: U.S. Central Command

The US has supplied Ukraine with an intercepted batch of small arms and ammunition meant for Iran-supported Houthis in Yemen.

Source: the Central Command of the Armed Forces of the US (CENTCOM) on 9 April, European Pravda writes

Details: The batch reportedly contains over 5,000 AK-47 assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Advertisement:

These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command and partner naval forces from four separate transiting stateless vessels between 22 May 2021 to 15 Feb 2023. The munitions were being transferred from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the Houthis in Yemen.

Quote: "The government obtained ownership of these munitions on December 1, 2023, through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."

Background:

  • The Central Command of the US Armed Forces officially confirmed on 4 October that it supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with about 1.1 million 7.62-mm cartridges of Iranian origin confiscated during a smuggling attempt to Yemen.
  • But the supply of critical artillery munitions and air defence from the US to Ukraine has been stalled by Republican lawmakers who have been blocking an aid package of over US$ 60 billion in the Congress since last autumn.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
USA
US Department of State confirms Secretary of State discussed concerns about Russia-China cooperation with allies
US urges Russia "not to play dangerous games" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
US concerned that North Korea is getting rare chance to test its weaponry in combat in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: