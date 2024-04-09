Number of casualties of Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to four
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 19:32
The number of casualties of a Russian strike on production facilities in the centre of Kharkiv has risen to four.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Quote: "The number of casualties of the Russian bombing of civilian production has increased to four. Two of them were taken to hospital, and two others refused to be hospitalised.
The search and rescue operation at the scene of the strike continues."
Background:
- On 9 April, Russian troops hit the centre of Kharkiv twice.
