All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of casualties of Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to four

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 April 2024, 19:32
Number of casualties of Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to four
Stock photo: Getty Images

The number of casualties of a Russian strike on production facilities in the centre of Kharkiv has risen to four.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "The number of casualties of the Russian bombing of civilian production has increased to four. Two of them were taken to hospital, and two others refused to be hospitalised.

Advertisement:

The search and rescue operation at the scene of the strike continues."

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Kharkiv
Russians hit Kharkiv with glide bombs: three people injured
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss protection of Kharkiv
Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into uninhabitable "grey zone" – The Economist
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: