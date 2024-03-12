All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on Russian attempt to delegitimise Crimea's transfer to Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 March 2024, 17:11
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Russia's bill recognising the Soviet government's 1954 decision to transfer Crimea to Ukraine as "illegal" is an attempt to legitimise Russia’s own gross violations of international law.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

Quote: "The Russian State Duma's introduction of a bill recognizing the Soviet government's 1954 decision to transfer Crimea to Ukraine as ‘illegal’ is an insignificant attempt by the Russian dictatorship to legitimise its own gross violations of international law.

Meanwhile, the aggressor has grossly violated and continues to violate its own obligations, having previously legally, documentarily, and unequivocally recognized the borders of modern Ukraine on both the bilateral and multilateral levels."

Details: The ministry emphasised once more that the Russian Federation's attempts will not change the reality that Crimea is part of Ukraine, as recognized by the international community.

"This bill of the State Duma only once again confirms that this fact, as well as the inevitability of de-occupation, is clearly understood in Moscow, causing such panicked initiatives to arise," the ministry said in a statement.

Background:

  • A draft law recognising as "illegal" the Soviet authorities’ 1954 decision to return Crimea to Ukraine was submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Subjects: Foreign Affairs MinistryCrimeaUkraine
Foreign Affairs Ministry
