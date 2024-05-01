All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, kill 2 civilians in car – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:38
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, kill 2 civilians in car – photo
PHOTO FROM SINEGUBOV'S TELEGRAM

Two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian guided bomb strikes on the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "At 10:00, the Russians struck with guided bombs at a car and a house in the town of Zolochiv, Bohodukhivskyi district. As a result of the attack, a civilian man and woman, who were in the car, were killed."

Advertisement:
 

Updated: Syniehubov later added that as of 13:00, the number of casualties has risen to six, including an 11-year-old boy.

Quote from Syniehubov: "A 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were killed; both were locals and were inside a car near where the enemy guided bomb exploded. A woman, 74, and a man, 77, both civilians, were hospitalised with blast injuries. Their condition is moderate."

 

Details: Another man, aged 35, sustained minor injuries and was treated on an outpatient basis. A 50-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were also injured. All of them received medical assistance.

 

This Russian attack destroyed a private residential house and damaged several administrative premises, a bank, and more than 20 cars.

 

The State Emergency Service reported that eight cars caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast police reported explosions in the city of Kharkiv, and an air-raid warning had been issued in the city prior to that. Reportedly, a house was hit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack village of Leliukivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman
Russian forces hit private house in Kupiansk, woman freed from rubble
4 civilians wounded in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: