Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, kill 2 civilians in car – photo

Two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian guided bomb strikes on the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "At 10:00, the Russians struck with guided bombs at a car and a house in the town of Zolochiv, Bohodukhivskyi district. As a result of the attack, a civilian man and woman, who were in the car, were killed."

Updated: Syniehubov later added that as of 13:00, the number of casualties has risen to six, including an 11-year-old boy.

Quote from Syniehubov: "A 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were killed; both were locals and were inside a car near where the enemy guided bomb exploded. A woman, 74, and a man, 77, both civilians, were hospitalised with blast injuries. Their condition is moderate."

Details: Another man, aged 35, sustained minor injuries and was treated on an outpatient basis. A 50-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were also injured. All of them received medical assistance.

This Russian attack destroyed a private residential house and damaged several administrative premises, a bank, and more than 20 cars.

The State Emergency Service reported that eight cars caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Background:

Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast police reported explosions in the city of Kharkiv, and an air-raid warning had been issued in the city prior to that. Reportedly, a house was hit.

