Russians attack village of Leliukivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 1 May 2024, 16:48
Russians attack village of Leliukivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman
Screenshot: deepstatemap

The Russians attacked the village of Leliukivka in Kharkiv Oblast on 1 May, injuring a civilian woman. She later died of her injuries in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "On 1 May at 12:20, Russian troops struck the village of Leliukivka in the Shevchenkove hromada in the Kupiansk district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories.] 

As a result, a 67-year-old woman has been injured. She was taken to hospital."

Details: Syniehubov later reported that the woman had died in hospital.

An investigative operative group from Police Department No. 1 of the Kupiansk District Police Department has been working at the scene, in addition to forensic experts and bomb technicians.

The investigators have opened criminal proceedings with respect to the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

