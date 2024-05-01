1 civilian killed and 2 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast this morning – photo

Russian forces shelled the village of Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 1 May, killing one civilian and injuring another two.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

The aftermath of Russian attacks Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Filashkin: "One person was killed and two were injured as a result of [the Russian] shelling of Kalynove in the Novohrodivka hromada.

This is the second day in a row that Kalynove is being heavily shelled. One person was also killed there yesterday."

The aftermath of Russian attacks Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin said that the authorities were still assessing the aftermath of the Russian attack this morning and urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to evacuate.

"This is another reminder that there are no entirely safe areas in Donetsk Oblast anymore. I’m urging all of you: please act responsibly and evacuate!"

Previously: Russian forces killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 30 April.

