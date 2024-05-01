All Sections
Russian attack on Odesa on 29 April: death toll rises to 6

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 1 May 2024, 13:56
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

The death toll from the Russian attack on the city of Odesa on 29 April has risen to six after a man injured in the attack died in the hospital.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram

Quote from Trukhanov: "The death toll from the attack on Odesa on 29 April has risen to six."

Details: Trukhanov said that doctors fought for the life of the man who died on 1 May until the very end.

The mayor expressed his condolences to the man’s family.

Previously: Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Odesa on 29 April. Earlier reports suggested five civilians were killed and 32 injured in the attack. A large fire broke out in the house of Serhii Kivalov, a former Ukrainian MP, which is the property of the International Humanitarian University. The Odesa Oblast Military Administration said at the time that eight people were hospitalised in serious condition, and four of them, including a four-year-old girl, were in critical condition.

Subjects: missile strikecasualties
