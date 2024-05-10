Russia loses 980 soldiers and 47 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Friday, 10 May 2024, 07:50
Russian forces have lost 980 soldiers, 47 artillery systems and 32 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]
- 479,710 (+980) military personnel;
- 7,434 (+5) tanks;
- 14,313 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,387 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,062 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 795 (+2) air defence systems;
- 349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,826 (+51) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,192 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,691 (+73) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,031 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
