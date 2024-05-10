Russia loses 980 soldiers and 47 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 980 soldiers, 47 artillery systems and 32 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]

479,710 (+980) military personnel;

7,434 (+5) tanks;

14,313 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;

12,387 (+47) artillery systems;

1,062 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

795 (+2) air defence systems;

349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,826 (+51) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,192 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,691 (+73) vehicles and tankers;

2,031 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

