Poland calls for EU to coordinate actions concerning Russian agents

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, has called on European countries to coordinate their actions when it comes to Russian diplomats’ hostile activities on their territory.

Source: Radosław Sikorski during a visit to Estonia on 9 May, as reported by Estonia’s ERR and European Pravda

Quote from Sikorski: "We have to coordinate our decisions regarding the presence of Russian diplomats in our capitals in order to reduce their ability to manage a network of agents and plan terrorist attacks. This is a full-blown confrontation. Putin has been fighting against us for years."

Details: In a comment about Russia’s hostile activities in European countries, Sikorski said that European security services and foreign affairs ministries have to resist them jointly.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna agreed with Sikorski, saying that European countries "have to coordinate our actions at the level of intelligence and raise these issues at the level of the European Union and NATO"; "and we will do it together," he added.

Background:

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has recalled its ambassador from Moscow, downgraded its diplomatic relations with Russia, and expelled a number of Russian diplomats from Tallinn.

In recent months, European countries have been increasingly vocal about the threat posed by Russia. Media reported that European intelligence services have warned their governments that Moscow is planning sabotage operations across Europe.

