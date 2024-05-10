All Sections
Prosecutor's Office comments on what Russia used to hit Kharkiv overnight – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 May 2024, 10:27
Prosecutor's Office comments on what Russia used to hit Kharkiv overnight – photo
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Preliminary reports indicate that Russian occupation forces struck the city of Kharkiv with an S-400 missile, launched from the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, on the night of 9-10 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The occupiers launched a missile attack on Kharkiv overnight: houses caught fire and two people were injured, including a child. Early reports indicate the enemy struck with an S-400 missile from the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast."

Details: It was noted that on 10 May, at approximately 03:20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers recorded a direct strike by a Russian missile on a private residential area. The houses caught fire.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Nearby private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

A 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war has been launched.

Background: Local authorities stressed that as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, 3 private houses had burned down, 12 residential buildings had been damaged in total, and a woman and a child had been injured.

