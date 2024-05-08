Authorities see no reason to discuss evacuation from Kharkiv even in theory

Russia is creating a certain grouping of troops in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, but so far there is no reason to consider the evacuation from the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "We are observing northern territories since the Russians resumed active assault actions after replacing and coordinating their combat units. Yet they still achieved no success on that axis.

The enemy is indeed creating a certain grouping of forces in the north. We will analyse whether it is for a possible attack from the north or for other territories like they’ve already done many times."

Details: Syniehubov stressed that "at the moment, there is no reason to consider evacuation from Kharkiv even in theory".

Background: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is confident that Russian occupation forces will not be able to reach the city, as the Kremlin's propaganda has been threatening Ukrainians in recent weeks.

