All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Authorities see no reason to discuss evacuation from Kharkiv even in theory

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 May 2024, 19:34
Authorities see no reason to discuss evacuation from Kharkiv even in theory
Kharkiv. Photo: Getty Images

Russia is creating a certain grouping of troops in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, but so far there is no reason to consider the evacuation from the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "We are observing northern territories since the Russians resumed active assault actions after replacing and coordinating their combat units. Yet they still achieved no success on that axis.  

Advertisement:

The enemy is indeed creating a certain grouping of forces in the north. We will analyse whether it is for a possible attack from the north or for other territories like they’ve already done many times."

Details: Syniehubov stressed that "at the moment, there is no reason to consider evacuation from Kharkiv even in theory".

Background: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is confident that Russian occupation forces will not be able to reach the city, as the Kremlin's propaganda has been threatening Ukrainians in recent weeks.

See more of how Kharkiv lives under non-stop Russian attacks and strikes in the reportage by Ukrainska Pravda.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Kharkiv
Russian strike on Kharkiv football ground: number of casualties increases to 7, including children
Russian forces target educational institution in Kharkiv, children among injured
Explosions heard in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: