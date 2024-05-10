Residential buildings on fire after attack on Kharkiv, one person injured

The Russians bombarded a residential area in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 May. A house is on fire and one person has been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "According to early reports, a private house has been damaged as a result of the strike on Kharkiv."

Update: Syniehubov noted that the Russians also struck Derhachi, a village in Kharkiv district.

Earlier last night, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv. Ukraine’s Air Force warned citizens of the launch of guided aerial bombs.

