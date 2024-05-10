Russian attacks on Kharkiv: 3 buildings on fire, woman and child injured – photos, video
Three private houses have been on fire, with a total of 12 buildings damaged, and a woman and child have been injured due to Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram
Details: The Russians struck Kharkiv at 03:20.
Quote: "Fire broke out in three private houses. Early reports indicate that 12 private residential buildings were damaged. Two individuals were injured, namely an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, [they have] an acute stress reaction."
Details: Syniehubov posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks and emphasised that the Russians had targeted solely civilian infrastructure and residential areas.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service added that rescue workers were dealing with the aftermath of the Russian missile strikes.
"There was a strike on residential buildings, which resulted in fires at three private houses and three outbuildings over a total square of 1,000 square metres. Moreover, buildings nearby were also damaged," the SES reported.
Background:
- The Russians bombarded a residential area in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 May. It was initially reported that a house was on fire and one person had been injured.
