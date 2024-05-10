Russian attacks on Kharkiv: 3 buildings on fire, woman and child injured – photos, video

Three private houses have been on fire, with a total of 12 buildings damaged, and a woman and child have been injured due to Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Details: The Russians struck Kharkiv at 03:20.

A house on fire. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Quote: "Fire broke out in three private houses. Early reports indicate that 12 private residential buildings were damaged. Two individuals were injured, namely an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, [they have] an acute stress reaction."

A house on fire. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Details: Syniehubov posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks and emphasised that the Russians had targeted solely civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

A house on fire. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Houses on fire. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service added that rescue workers were dealing with the aftermath of the Russian missile strikes.

"There was a strike on residential buildings, which resulted in fires at three private houses and three outbuildings over a total square of 1,000 square metres. Moreover, buildings nearby were also damaged," the SES reported.

Background:

The Russians bombarded a residential area in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 May. It was initially reported that a house was on fire and one person had been injured.

