Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's progress towards EU with Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video conference with Ursula von der Leyen on 9 May. Photo: the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 9 May, Europe Day, about Ukraine's progress in European integration and the upcoming peace summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing both of them on Twitter (X)

Details: Ursula von der Leyen stressed that a free Ukraine soon "will be part of" the European Union, but for now, it needs support to protect its people and freedom from brutal airstrikes.

Quote: "I confirmed attendance at the June Peace Summit. We noted Ukraine's important progress towards EU accession negotiating framework," she added.

Details: In his evening address on 9 May, Zelenskyy said in the context of his conversation with the European Commission President that Ukraine was "actively preparing for June the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union" – the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of accession talks.

Quote: "Our country, our people deserve this. And the European Union needs this step not just politically, as it is the lifeblood of the European Union to be a European project that leaves no one outside the EU," the Head of State added.

Background:

Earlier, reports indicated that both the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that the official commencement of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU takes place no later than the end of June, when Belgium's presidency of the EU Council concludes and Hungary's six-month presidency begins.

Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Ukraine is ready to begin negotiations on accession to the EU and hopes to start them in late June.

