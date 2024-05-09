All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's progress towards EU with Ursula von der Leyen

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 22:42
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's progress towards EU with Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video conference with Ursula von der Leyen on 9 May. Photo: the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 9 May, Europe Day, about Ukraine's progress in European integration and the upcoming peace summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing both of them on Twitter (X)

Details: Ursula von der Leyen stressed that a free Ukraine soon "will be part of" the European Union, but for now, it needs support to protect its people and freedom from brutal airstrikes.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I confirmed attendance at the June Peace Summit. We noted Ukraine's important progress towards EU accession negotiating framework," she added.

Details: In his evening address on 9 May, Zelenskyy said in the context of his conversation with the European Commission President that Ukraine was "actively preparing for June the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union" – the approval of the negotiation framework and the start of accession talks.

Quote: "Our country, our people deserve this. And the European Union needs this step not just politically, as it is the lifeblood of the European Union to be a European project that leaves no one outside the EU," the Head of State added.

Background:

  • Earlier, reports indicated that both the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that the official commencement of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU takes place no later than the end of June, when Belgium's presidency of the EU Council concludes and Hungary's six-month presidency begins.
  • Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Ukraine is ready to begin negotiations on accession to the EU and hopes to start them in late June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
EU
Ukraine and EU agree to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians
President of EU Parliament on Putin's "re-election": I see no legitimacy here
European Parliament President forecasts start of Ukraine's EU accession talks in June
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: