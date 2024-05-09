All Sections
US to announce new aid support for Ukraine "in the coming weeks"

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 23:11
US to announce new aid support for Ukraine in the coming weeks
Mattew Miller. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Department of State spokesperson Mattew Miller. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has announced that it is planning new aid packages for Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Source: State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing on 9 May

Quote: "So, when it comes to matters [military and financial support to Ukraine from the US], this is a question that Ukraine of course has to answer for itself. We have seen the Ukrainian government take steps to that question. What we can do as a partner of Ukraine is to continue supporting the military and continue supporting their economy, and most of all, to do what we can to help to get them to a place where they can stand on their own two feet…

I can assure you that there will be more announcements in the next few weeks."

Details: He also said that Washington has already made a number of decisions in this regard, and recalled the recently approved additional cash flow.

