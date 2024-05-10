US to announce US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine on 10 May – Politico

The United States will announce a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, 10 May.

Source: Politico, citing two US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico reported that the package for Ukraine will include weapons from US warehouses, additional missiles for Patriot air defence missile systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-tank guided systems, and other ammunition.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of legislation passed by Congress that includes nearly US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and other US allies. Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Afterwards, the US Department of State confirmed that further military aid packages were being prepared.

Earlier, the US expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

