US to announce US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine on 10 May – Politico

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 10 May 2024, 18:03
US to announce US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine on 10 May – Politico
United States Capitol. Photo: Getty Images

The United States will announce a new US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, 10 May.

Source: Politico, citing two US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico reported that the package for Ukraine will include weapons from US warehouses, additional missiles for Patriot air defence missile systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-tank guided systems, and other ammunition.

Background: 

  • On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of legislation passed by Congress that includes nearly US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and other US allies. Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
  • Afterwards, the US Department of State confirmed that further military aid packages were being prepared.
  • Earlier, the US expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
