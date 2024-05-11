All Sections
Explosions rock Kharkiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 May 2024, 00:15
Explosions rock Kharkiv
The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv at around midnight on the night of 10-11 May.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The military warned Ukrainians of a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast at 00:02.

Update: The Air Force reported at 00:36 that Russian tactical aircraft had launched guided bombs at Kharkiv Oblast.

An explosion was heard again in Kharkiv at 02:49, a minute after the air-raid warning was issued.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that the Russians were striking at Kharkiv and Kharkiv district and asked people to go to shelters.

Support UP or become our patron!

