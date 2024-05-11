Explosions rock Kharkiv

The city of Kharkiv. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv at around midnight on the night of 10-11 May.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The military warned Ukrainians of a missile threat in Kharkiv Oblast at 00:02.

Update: The Air Force reported at 00:36 that Russian tactical aircraft had launched guided bombs at Kharkiv Oblast.

An explosion was heard again in Kharkiv at 02:49, a minute after the air-raid warning was issued.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that the Russians were striking at Kharkiv and Kharkiv district and asked people to go to shelters.

