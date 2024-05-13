All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Russians occupy 3 more villages in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 May 2024, 01:18
​​Russians occupy 3 more villages in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Russian offensive in Kharkiv. Map: DeepState

DeepState analysts have noted that Russian troops have occupied three more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported the Russians have advanced near the settlements of Verbove, in Krasnohorivka, Netailove, to the west of Semenivka and to the east of Novopokrovka and occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliinykove and Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Previously: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the operational situation on the Kharkiv front remains difficult and is changing dynamically, but the Russians are having tactical success in the battle for Vovchansk.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry said that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Russian forces resumed assault operations near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 11 May, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces are expecting the Russians to ramp up shelling in the area.
  • The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.
  • DeepState analysts said that as of 12 May, Russian troops had seized six more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Battle for Vovchansk ongoing, Russians have tactical success – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians conduct offensive operations northwest of Lypky – Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Ukraine capable of holding contact line – US Secretary of State
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
11:14
Russians struck Izium with Iskander missile, damaging historical architectural landmark – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: