​​Russians occupy 3 more villages in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

DeepState analysts have noted that Russian troops have occupied three more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported the Russians have advanced near the settlements of Verbove, in Krasnohorivka, Netailove, to the west of Semenivka and to the east of Novopokrovka and occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliinykove and Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast.

Previously: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the operational situation on the Kharkiv front remains difficult and is changing dynamically, but the Russians are having tactical success in the battle for Vovchansk.

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces resumed assault operations near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 11 May, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces are expecting the Russians to ramp up shelling in the area.

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.

DeepState analysts said that as of 12 May, Russian troops had seized six more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

