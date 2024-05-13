Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland and Czechia believe in victory over Russia – infographics

A total of 80% of Ukrainian refugees currently living in Germany, Poland and Czechia believe that Ukraine will win the war, with 40% of them being completely confident.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in April

Details: 40% of respondents believe that Ukraine will definitely or rather win the war, 5% think that Russia will rather win, and 1% of refugees believe in the unconditional victory of Russia.

Another 14% said they found it difficult to answer this question.

infographic: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

At the same time, 51% of Ukrainian refugees support the option of Ukraine becoming a NATO member, but with security guarantees that apply only to the territories currently controlled by the Ukrainian government. At the same time, the liberation of the currently occupied territories should be postponed to the future. This option is not supported by 33% of respondents, while 16% are undecided.

For reference: The survey was conducted on 20-26 April. A total of 801 respondents (adult citizens aged 18 and older) who left Ukraine after 24 February 2022 and are currently residing in Germany, Poland and Czechia were interviewed via online computer-based interviews.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the theoretical statistical margin of error of this sample (with a probability of 0.95) did not exceed 3.5%. At the same time, sociologists emphasise that the lack of reliable statistical data on the number and distribution of Ukrainian refugees, the lack of data on their gender and age structure, the assimilation of some Ukrainian refugees and, as a result, less interest in participating in Ukrainian surveys and the peculiarities of the online interview method affect the margin of error and the actual margin of error will be somewhat higher.

Nevertheless, KIIS believes that the results obtained still retain significant representativeness and allow the public attitudes of Ukrainian refugees to be analysed.

