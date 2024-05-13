All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Under Secretary of State avoids answering whether US believes in Ukraine regaining all its territories

Mariia Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 13 May 2024, 11:40
US Under Secretary of State avoids answering whether US believes in Ukraine regaining all its territories
Victoria Nuland. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State, has declined to answer whether Washington considers it possible for Ukraine to achieve such a victory that would result in the regaining of all its occupied territories.

Source: European Pravda; Nuland in an interview with Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Nuland stated that the decision on when to start and whether to start negotiations with Russia for peace should be Ukraine's decision. 

Advertisement:

She noted that Russia's current idea of negotiation format boils down to "what's mine is mine, and what's yours – we'll discuss", so the goal of the US is to strengthen Ukraine in military, economic and political terms, so it has strong positions and the Kremlin understands that it won't achieve its goals and should consider negotiations.

She was then asked if this means that the American strategy no longer includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity within the borders of 1991. Nuland avoided giving a direct answer, stating that it's currently difficult to predict whether such outlines of victory for Ukraine are possible.

Quote: "All wars end with negotiations, and it's Ukraine's business to decide its territorial goals. However, Kyiv is not yet strong enough to start negotiating. We want Putin to be forced out of every square kilometre of Ukrainian land. But until Ukraine becomes strong enough, we don't know how possible that is," Nuland responded.

She continued that potential future agreements should ensure a strong, independent, democratic, and economically viable Ukraine, and guarantees are needed that the Kremlin leader won't return with a new war after some time.

"So half of the package recently approved by Congress is intended for a long-term contribution to the Ukrainian army. So if a pause does occur, Putin would know: the Ukrainian Armed Forces will only get stronger during this time, not the other way around," Nuland noted.

"In any case, I don't think Putin is ready for honest negotiations. He would like to see a leader in Ukraine like (Viktor) Yanukovych who would be ready to submit to Moscow's whims," she said [Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian former president of Ukraine who fled the country after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 - ed.].

Background: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on Russia's advance in Kharkiv Oblast, expressing the belief that Ukraine is capable of holding the contact line.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkrainewaroccupation
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
USA
Ukraine capable of holding contact line – US Secretary of State
US approves urgent sale of 3 HIMARS systems to Ukraine
Pentagon does everything possible to quickly deliver weapons to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: