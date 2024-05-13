Russian snipers attack police cars during evacuation from Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast – video

Russian snipers attacked a police armoured vehicle which was headed to evacuate people from the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: National Police of Ukraine with reference to Maksym Stetsyna, the head of the police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv District Police Department

Quote from Stetsyna: "We drove into the street where we were supposed to pick up citizens, and heard gunshots in our direction from the outskirts of Vovchansk. We were hit in the windshield, where the driver was sitting, and passenger windows and doors. When we turned back to retreat, they punctured a tyre and shot at us."

Details: The police press service reported that the lives of three police officers were saved by an armoured Toyota Hilux SUV donated to the department by the US government six months ago.

The vehicle continues to provide evacuation.

Background:

On 10 May it was revealed that Russian occupation troops have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and intense battles are ongoing there. The Russians occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone. Ukrainian forces are transferring additional reserves to Kharkiv Oblast.

The evacuation of civilians from border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast is ongoing. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

