140 combat clashes take place on frontline with 33 combat clashes on Pokrovsk front alone

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

About 140 combat clashes took place on the frontline over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 6 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes and fired 51 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the number of combat clashes increased to 13. Under heavy Russian fire, Ukrainian units are acting decisively, inflicting fire on the Russian troops, and increasing their efforts. Ukrainian defenders are consolidating their positions and equipping reserve positions.

Ukraine’s defence forces are facilitating the evacuation of people from the affected settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks over the last day.

Nine combat clashes took place on the Lyman front.

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russians carried out 15 unsuccessful attacks.

On the Pokrovsk front, the number of Russian attacks increased to 33.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 13 times.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks near Vodiane and Staromaiorske.

There are no significant changes on other fronts.

Quote: "The defence forces are monitoring the enemy's actions and responding to changes in the situation. The command makes operational decisions to ensure control on the battlefield.

Over the course of the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one artillery unit, one electronic warfare station, one command post, one ammunition storage point and two areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Our soldiers also shot down an enemy Su-25."

