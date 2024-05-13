All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary: There is no threat of attack on Kharkiv

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 May 2024, 22:29
Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary: There is no threat of attack on Kharkiv
Oleksandr Lytvynenko. Photo: NSDC

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine sees no risk of a Russian attack on Kharkiv despite new offensives in the oblast.

Source: Lytvynenko in an interview with AFP news agency, writes Barron's

Details: Lytvynenko tells the news outlet that fighting is currently ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast, which borders Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We can say that we do not see any threat of an attack on the city of Kharkiv."

"But there are a lot of Russians, quite a lot. About 50,000 were at the border. Now there are much more than 30,000 of them."

Details: According to Lytvynenko, the Russian offensive was probably aimed at creating a "buffer zone" to limit Ukraine's ability to strike at Russia's border regions.

Background: 

  • On 10 May, it was revealed that Russian occupation troops have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and intense battles are ongoing there. The Russians occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone. Ukrainian forces are transferring additional reserves to Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The evacuation of civilians from border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast is ongoing. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivNational Security and Defence CouncilKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv
Several explosions heard in Kharkiv
Russians hit Kharkiv's nearest suburb twice
Trial lessons held in underground school in Kharkiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: