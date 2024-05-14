Explosion rocks Kharkiv

An explosion rocked the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 14 May.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "An explosion was heard in the city. We are currently investigating whether the strike was in Kharkiv or in its neighbourhood. Be careful!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast because the Russians were launching guided aerial bombs.

Terekhov wrote about a strike in the Kyivskyi district of the city, which has many high-rise buildings. There are currently no casualties, and the scene of the strike is being examined.

Experts are finding out what exactly was used to hit Kharkiv in the morning.

