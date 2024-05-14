All Sections
Explosion rocks Kharkiv

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 06:13
Explosion rocks Kharkiv
Stock photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

An explosion rocked the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 14 May.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "An explosion was heard in the city. We are currently investigating whether the strike was in Kharkiv or in its neighbourhood. Be careful!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast because the Russians were launching guided aerial bombs.

Terekhov wrote about a strike in the Kyivskyi district of the city, which has many high-rise buildings. There are currently no casualties, and the scene of the strike is being examined.

Experts are finding out what exactly was used to hit Kharkiv in the morning.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivexplosionwarKharkiv Oblast
