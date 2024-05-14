All Sections
Russians strike Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, destroying garages and injuring 4 people

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 14 May 2024, 08:11
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 14 May, injuring four people and destroying several garages.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Kharkiv was attacked with two guided aerial bombs. One strike destroyed three garages and damaged several others. The second one hit an open area. Both of them landed in a densely populated area. Two people were injured."

Details: Earlier, the mayor reported that there was a strike in the Kyivskyi district of the city, where there are many high-rise buildings. 

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, clarified that the Russians had struck at 06:30. They attacked the city with modified UMPB D-30 (unified multi-purpose glide) bombs. 

He said that four people were injured in the attack: a man, 52, and three women, aged 66, 56 and 38.

